Renovation attracts more visitors to Hiran Minar

Lahore

Renovation and upgradation of facilities at Hiran Minar in Sheikhupura have resulted in an increase of visitors more than 300% per annum. A spokesman for Punjab Archeology Department Maqsood Malik said this while talking to APP, here on Monday. “Local and foreign visitors to the site are increasing day by day and several foreigners have also visited it after its renovation,” he said.

Actually this looks a totally different place after its renovation and visitors have all latest facilities to enjoy there, he added. He said that Hiran Minar is a unique monument of the world which was built by great Mughal Emperor Jahangir to show his love for a black deer named Hans Raj.—APP