Staff Reporter

Lahore Arts Council Alhamra Executive Director Capt (Retd) Atta Muhammad Khan has directed officials and contractors to complete renovation of Alhamra’s hall 1 and 2 within two months.

Talking to media, he said time of the renovation had been reduced from three months to two months so that cultural activities could not affect.

The renovation of stage, chairs and walls of the halls were being completed, he added.