Renovation of Alhamra halls starts

City Reporter

The renovation of Hall No 1 and 2 of Alhamra Cultural Complex has been started by the management of Lahore Arts Council.

These halls are being used for commercial and non-commercial stage shows.

The renovation included improvement of stage and replacement of chairs.

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Captain R Atta Muhammad Khan told media persons on Thursday that Alhamra is the biggest cultural centre in the country and the hall and sitting arrangements and stage designs would be upgraded according to the international standards.