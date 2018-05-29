Renewed push for peace

AFTER a lengthy period of strain in relations, it is heartening to note that finally both Pakistan and Afghanistan, whose future is interlinked in so many different ways, are apparently on a path of overhauling the relations and charter a new course for future of their bilateral relations. We say so given the positive outcome of recent high level exchanges that took place between the two countries.

A high level Afghan delegation comprising Afghan National Security Adviser Haneef Atmar, Interior Minister Waris Barmak and head of National Directorate of Security (NDS) Masum Stankzai held wide ranging talks with National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua and Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday. It is quite rare that senior Afghan officials travelled together to Pakistan, renewing hopes that the two neighbours may find a solution to their intricate issues ranging from border management to dealing with militancy, and from Afghan peace process to regional stability. The visit is also important in the context that it came just against the backdrop of an agreement reached between the two countries earlier this month to operatilionise the Afghanistan- Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity which provides for a framework to strengthen mutual trust and deepen interaction in all spheres of bilateral engagements. Importantly such a forum will provide an opportunity to both the sides to not only address irritants and each other’s grievances but also push forward the peace process by bringing to table the warring factions. This is the way forward and we expect that this momentum will be sustained in order to provide no opportunity to the enemy to sabotage the relations that undoubtedly are deep rooted in common heritage, language, customs and traditions. In fact contacts at all levels are essential. Dialogue between politicians, traders, businessmen, media persons and ordinary people needs to be established. Our relationship should develop on the Canada-US model rather than the India-Nepal model. Both the sides must understand that they can carve out a secure future by working closely with each other, as suspicions will only fuel negativity and facilitate detractors. Peace is the common and biggest need of the hour that can come through by bridging differences of the past and building bridges for the future.

