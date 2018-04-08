Renewed pledge for Kashmiris

FOLLOWING fresh reign of terror unleashed by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir which claimed life of over twenty innocent Kashmiri youth over the last few years, the nation on Friday marked Kashmir Solidarity Day by holding rallies, walks and conferences with the aim to remind the international community and the United Nations of its obligations towards the resolution of the festering dispute. In fact, the people of Pakistan have always stood shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren and the observance of solidarity day in fact was renewal of the pledge that Pakistan’s Kashmir policy is unchanged and that it will never leave their oppressed brethren alone in their just struggle for right to self-determination. And we expect that in the days to come our Foreign Office will further expedite its efforts in order to expose the evil face of India at the world level.

In these columns we have repeatedly been highlighting the plight of Kashmiri people and the wave of terror unleashed by Indian troops in the occupied valley. In fact over the last seven decades, the Indian forces have killed and injured hundreds of thousands of innocent Kashmiri people besides subjecting them to the worst sort of torture. But all these tactics failed to deter the resolve of the Kashmiri people and today they are as firm in their struggle as they were seventy years. Rather we understand that the Indian atrocities over the last two to three years have further cemented the resolve of the Kashmiri people to get themselves free from the cruel clutches of India and that is the reason that one is witnessing long live Pakistan slogans and the national anthem resonating in every nook and corner of the held valley – the one which was considered a heaven on earth but has been turned into a hell by the occupying forces. We understand that this firm determination of Kashmiri people in the face of all kinds of persecution has baffled the Modi government and that is why it has further scaled up violence and shut all sorts of communication including the internet facility in the valley. But we have no doubt in saying that such tactics have neither succeeded in the past nor will in future. Whilst Pakistan has always showed openness for talks with India for resolution of Kashmir and other disputes, it is also time for India to shun its intransigence and sit with Pakistan and Kashmiri people to find a peaceful solution of this lingering dispute for lasting peace in the region.

Related