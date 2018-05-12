Renewable energy production touches record highest level of 1568 MWs

10th Power Generation Conference

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

Chief Executive Officer of Alternative Energy Development Board Amjad Ali Awan, Friday, said that Pakistan’s renewable energy production for the first time had increased to record highest level of 1568 MWs excluding hydroelectricity and identification of five more wind corridors in Balochistan would add several more thousand megawatts of clean energy to the national grid.

He further said that renewable energy production in Pakistan would increase to 1870 MWs by the end of current year; wind power production through only one wind corridor in Sindh was 938 MWs as this wind-based energy generation would increase to 1240 MWs later this year.

While addressing the concluding session of 10th Power Generation Conference here he said that at present hydro-based power projects accounted for 38 percent produced in the country as the same should be increased to 45 percent in coming years. If Denmark has set the target to stop consumption of fossil fuels by 2050 then Pakistan has all the potential of renewable energy to set a similar target.

The Energy Update in collaboration with Private Power Infrastructure Board and Alternative Energy Development Board organized the conference.

Earlier speaking at the conference, Acting German Ambassador Dr Jens Kokish said that Germany and Pakistan had massive potential to collaborate with each other in the renewable energy sector as this collaboration would go a long way in resolving energy crisis of the latter on a sustainable basis. The German energy model posed an excellent example for Pakistan for adoption as Germany swiftly overcome its power crisis by maximizing power generation through renewable means while gradually lessening reliance on conventional means of power generation that harm the environment. He said that Pakistan should exploit the option of doing renewable energy projects of hybrid nature so to utilize maximum potential of wind and solar power available across the country.

Managing-Director of PPIB Shahjahan Mirza said that per capita consumption of electricity in Pakistan was 1/5th of average per capita consumption of electricity in rest of the world. This means we have to supply more electricity to raise standard of living of our people. Pakistan should go for a wiser fuel mix using all its indigenous energy resources including coal, hydroelectricity, and renewable means to produce electricity on a sustainable basis. He said that PPIB had facilitated completion of new energy projects in private sectors capable of 8,200 MWs electricity. By the year 2021, PPIB would ensure completion of private sector power projects having potential of producing 15,000 MWs power.

Secretary Planning and Development Commission Shoaib Ahmed Saddiqui said the energy demand always increased with increasing population of the country. The incumbent government had done a lot in power generation sector and now transmission capacity was being enhanced.

He said many investors were coming to invest in the energy sector of Pakistan. He urged the business community to come forward and join hands to provide affordable and clean energy to the consumers. Terming the conference encouraging, the Secretary expressed the hope that the organizers would continue this practice for finding amicable solution to ever increasing energy demand.