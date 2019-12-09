Rene Auberjonois dies of cancer

Los Angeles

Hollywood star and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine actor Rene Auberjonois died in Los Angeles on Sunday after a battle with lung cancer. He was 79. “We are heartbroken to confirm that Rene passed away today,” a statement on the actor´s website said. In his official biography, the cause given was metastatic lung cancer. Auberjonois earned legions of fans for his role as Odo, the shape-shifting head of security on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, one of the many spinoff series spawned by the legendary science fiction show. He also was known for his portrayal in the 1980s of Clayton Endicott III, the chief of staff to a governor on the long-running sitcom Benson. Other career highlights include his appearance in Robert Altman´s 1970 film MASH as Father Mulcahy; a role on the quirky TV drama Boston Legal.