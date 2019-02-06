Renault-Nissan Alliance, Google to partner on self-driving cars

London

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance will tie up with Alphabet Inc’s Google to develop autonomous taxis and other services using self-driving vehicles, the Nikkei reported on Tuesday.

Google’s self-driving car company Waymo will work with the carmakers and announce a plan for the arrangement as early as this spring, the business daily reported.

The partners are considering the joint development of unmanned taxis using Nissan vehicles and a system that handles reservation and payments, Nikkei said.

A spokesman at the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance Nick Twork said, “This (Nikkei) story is based on rumors and speculation. We have nothing to announce.” Google’s Waymo declined to comment.—Reuters

