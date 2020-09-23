Removeal of malfunctions in BRT buses

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Higher Education and Information, Kamran Bangash on Wednesday said the Chinese experts have detected technical malfunctions in BRT buses and efforts were underway to fix the issues at the earliest. In a statement he said, “ technical maulfuctions in Peshawar BRT have been diagnosed and solution is already underway. Defective components are being flown in for immediate replacement”. He said buses will start operating in a month or so with technical experts testing the vehicles in detail. Kamran Bangash said a team of 20 experts was engaged for rapid resolution of the issues.