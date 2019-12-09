Removal of encroachments

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz presided over a high level meeting of divisional and district administrations at the Cabinet Room of Civil Secretariat, Peshawar that focussed on removing illegal encroachment in different districts, discouraging use of polythene bags, ensuring checking and monitoring of prices of essential commodities of daily use, implementing the polio eradication program, holding of open katcheries and nominating focal persons at divisional and district levels linking them to the Provincial Information Media Cell for information sharing and response generation. The meeting took a number of decisions for efficient delivery and giving relief to the public.