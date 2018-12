Staff Reporter

Karachi

Overseas Pakistanis have remitted $9.03 billion during first five months (July – November) of current fiscal year as compared with $8.02 billion in the corresponding months of the last fiscal year, showing growth of 12.6 percent, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) released statement on Monday.

During November 2018, the inflow of workers’ remittances amounted to $1608.62 million, which is 19.58 percent less than October 2018 and 2.02 percent higher than November 2017.

