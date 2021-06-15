Remittances, exports increasing due to NAB’s policies: Javed

Staff Reporter Lahore

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal on Tuesday dispelled the impression that the accountability watchdog was impeding investments, saying, “the NAB provides protection to people and that’s the reason people settled abroad are sending remittances and business are thriving in the country.”

Addressing a cheque-distribution ceremony in Lahore, the NAB chief reiterated that none of the steps taken by the authority for strengthening the accountability process were wrong, adding that “in fact it was because of the NAB that our exports shot up.”

He called upon naysayers to familiarise themselves with facts before making statements that attempt to tarnish the image of the accountability watchdog.

Iqbal said that the recovery of Rs533 billion by NAB in three years was a historic development, “but still, an editorial in a newspaper claimed the NAB had made no recovery.

Next time we will bring in a machine to count notes to substantiate our statement,” he remarked, adding that the NAB would continue to do its job. He said casting doubts on the working and integrity of the accountability watchdog was contrary to the facts.