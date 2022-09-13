Remittance inflow rises 7.9% month-on-month in August FY23

Islamabad: Remittance inflow from overseas Pakistanis raised 7.9% on a month-on-month basis in August of the fiscal year 2023, the State Bank said in a report on Tuesday.

According to SBP’s monthly report on the status of workers’ remittances, inflows amounting to $2.724 billion were received in August of FY23, compared to $2.5 billion received in July. On an MoM basis, that is a 7.9% increase.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the total remittance inflows increased by 1.5%, compared to $2.682 billion received in August of FY22.

Cumulatively, however, the first two months (July and August) of the ongoing fiscal year witnessed a drop of 3.15% in remittance inflow compared to the same period last year. Inflows, which currently stand at $5.247 billion, were $5.418 billion during the same period last year.

Countrywise, Saudi Arabia topped the list of the biggest contributor via workers’ remittances with $691 million during August FY23, up from $580 million recorded a month earlier in July.

Similarly, inflows amounted to $531 million from the United Arab Emirates, up from $456 million in July.

From the United Kingdom, remittance inflows amounted to $369 million – a nearly $43 million decline from July’s $411 million.

Pakistan heavily depends on the influx of remittances to meet its foreign exchange needs because exports hardly cover the high level of imports.

