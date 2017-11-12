Remington Polo to meet Dewa’s Own in Treet Polo Cup final

Lahore

Remington Polo will take on Dewa’s Own in the Treet Polo Cup 2017 final to be played here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground, tomorrow,Sunday at 3:00 pm.

The subsidiary final will be contested between Terra Energy and Dawood Group at 2:00 pm. Packages Limited chairman Syed Babar Ali will grace the final as chief guest while Treet Group of Companies Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Syed Shahid Ali will be the guest of honour.

One of the finalists Dewa’s Own team consists of Mian Mustafa Aziz, Emran Akhtar, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi and Saqib Khan Khakwani while the other one Remington Polo has the services of Dr Faisal Khokhar, Bilal Hayat Noon, Agha Musa Ali Khan and Bilal Haye.

In subsidiary final, Terra Energy comprises Frasat Ali Chatha.—APP