Reminding UN Resolution on Kashmir

M Mahmood Khan

The January 05, 2019 may be considered as the “ 70th Anniversary ” of United Nations Commission’s Resolution on Kashmir which was adopted at the meeting of the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan (UNCIP) on 5 January, 1949. (Document No. 5/1196 para 15, dated the 10th January, 1949). The UNCIP having received from the Governments of India and Pakistan in Communications, dated December 23 and December 25, 1948, respectively their acceptance of the following principles which are supplementary to the Commission’s Resolution of August 13, 1948; 1. The question of the accession of the State of Jammu & Kashmir to India or Pakistan will be decided through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite; 2. A plebiscite will be held when it shall be found by the Commission that the cease-fire and truce arrangements set forth in Parts I and II of the Commission’s resolution of 13 August 1948, have been carried out and arrangements for the plebiscite have been completed; 3. (a) The Secretary-General of the United Nations will, in agreement with the Commission, nominate a Plebiscite Administrator who shall be a personality of high international standing and commanding general confidence.

He will be formally appointed to office by the Government of Jammu & Kashmir. (b) The Plebiscite Administrator shall derive from the State of Jammu & Kashmir the powers he considers necessary for organizing and conducting the plebiscite and for ensuring the freedom and impartiality of the plebiscite. (c) The Plebiscite Administrator shall have authority to appoint such staff or assistants and observers as he may require. The UNCIP unanimously adopted this Resolution on 5-1-1949. Members of the Commission: Argentina, Belgium, Colombia, Czechoslovakia and USA. On this “anniversary”, UN is reminded of her commitment/obligations for the implementation of the Resolution of 5th January 1949 for which Kashmiris have been waiting for the last seven decades, with tears of blood. What to talk of achieving the legitimate right of self determination; as envisaged in the relevant Resolution, they have lost over 90,000 lives, their houses and livelihood destroyed, womenfolk disgraced / gang raped, abductions, custodial killings , cases of thousands of unidentified mass graves, the draconian laws in the shape of AFSPA and Public Safety Act are in place to shoot the Kashmirirs at will by Indian security forces with legal cover. Now these unprecedented worst kinds of Human Rights violation are not hidden from international community. The reports documented by All Parties Parliamentary Kashmir Group of British Parliament (APPKG) and United Nations Human Rights Commission have exposed the Human Rights violations perpetrated by Indian army in occupied Kashmir.

The year 2018 passed with blood bath in occupied Kashmir where at least 440 people got martyred during the year; the highest death toll in a year since 2008. Pellet guns were used ruthlessly during the year against the unarmed protestors where scores of people lost their eyesight. While the blood bath continued on one side, on the other, the State Governor attempted to destroy the remnants of democratic institutions; detrimental to people’s power and identity. With the connivance and acquiescence of governments in Srinagar installed by Delhi, most of the distinct rights given to the State under Article-370 have either been eroded or taken back. The value of Article 370 is now symbolic and not substantive. Demographic changes were made to convert the Muslim majority of the State into minority. With ever worst modus operandi, intellectuals/highly educated youth have been targeted wherein scholars /PhD students were martyred. In addition to this, Kashmir culture came under invasion. The shameful restriction was imposed by State Government (tout) for disallowing Kashmiris to wear their centuries old cultural dress. (The traditional ‘Pheran ’ is the most popular and prominent attire for Kashmiri women which has been disallowed). With the dawn of New Year and on the “70th Anniversary” of this very important Resolution on Kashmir, UN Security Council is reminded of taking cognizance of the situation and mitigate the sufferings of oppressed Kashmiris so as to make the year 2019 as peaceful, which is only possible through implementation of Resolution of 5th January 1949 in it’s true spirit. As maintaining worldwide peace is the main objective of UN, it is imperative to intervene and play her role.

It is feared that if the issue gets lingered on, there may be a catastrophic disaster of human history as the rivals in this case are equipped with lethal weapons and ignition of any small incident may blow up into a full scale atomic war; jeopardizing the peace of whole South Asian Region. On the eve of this relevant day to Kashmir, for perusal of international community, I reproduce the outcry of one of the youngster from Indian occupied Kashmir who posted his heartfelt sentiments on social media stating that: “We have been completely besieged and disempowered. With a huge sense of frustration, we pin hopes on all those whose humanity and sense of justice is still alive. Invoke their conscious and their moral courage in India and outside to get their act together to stop this glorification of genocide and compel the government to let Kashmiris shape their own destiny”.

— The writer, a Major Retired, is freelance columnist based in AJK.

