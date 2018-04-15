Remembering ZAB

FEED BACK

Zaheer Bhatti

FOURTH of April happened to be the death Anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, with the fateful day becoming a turning point in Pakistan’s history which would have been very different had the judicial murder of the rare leader not taken place. PJ Mir was perhaps the only anchor among the array of TV Channels that day who made the viewer reminisce on some landmark moments in the political life of a man who after the Quaid-i-Azam, undoubtedly happens to be thus far the only Pakistani leader with substance and international mettle; one who had the ingredients of making a true statesman. His eloquence, confidence and reasoning at the United Nations in critical moments stating Pakistan’s case forces you to lament afresh his elimination from the scene, which I have no doubt now was culmination of the common agenda of the imperialist power he had challenged and the local dictatorship assigned the task. Leading to his elimination in hindsight were also other factors and contribution by Bhutto himself who in the first instance committed error of judgment in fathoming the dimensions and purport of the PNA, and not instantly agreeing to re-poll in a couple of dozen constituencies to frustrate the engineered Movement against him. In delaying the decision of holding elections afresh he allowed Ziaul Haq, his out-of-turn chosen Army Chief to overthrow him. He had already become a marked man after waving US Secretary of State Vance’s letter in a public gathering, which though done in good faith to reassure Pakistanis that he would not submit to any dictation from the US annoyed Uncle Sam, which was not a smart move as he instead ought to have used his diplomatic prowess to ward off the alleged bait or warning. Instead of sounding alarm bells to the dictator by holding the Lahore gathering reflecting mammoth public support when released a couple of months after his removal and detention, ZAB perhaps ought to have allowed it to cool down and used his acumen to manoeuvre political space not so much for himself but for the sake of the future of Pakistan and bought time to introspect dispassionately where he had gone wrong; his increasing edginess and intolerance towards the end, being major factors which contributed to his eventual political demise.

Back to his conviction, plain and simple besides admission by late Justice Nasim Hassan Shah one of the Judges on the Supreme Court Bench pronouncing death sentence that it was an unfortunate error causing miscarriage of justice, any lay person will say that even if abetment to murder had been proved against ZAB; although on the score principally of the Approver Masood Mahmood’s testimony, the crime if committed was at best punishable by life imprisonment and that too if the person he had nominated had been killed. But as it happens, Ahmad Reza Kasuri alleged to have been the one sought to be eliminated lives on even today justifying Bhutto’s hanging rather than having the grace to acknowledge the great man’s caliber and accomplishments in response to PJ’s query to him on ZAB’s death Anniversary.

Reza Kasuri who I happen to know from college days, while recounting his association with PPP and being one among five initial recipients of what he calls Nishan-e-PPP from ZAB, he mentioned subsequent differences with his leader which he did not elaborate. The greatest of men have made errors of judgments be they Mussolini, Hitler or various others, and Bhutto’s error of elevating an ordinary GC student on the score of his showing among several others at the Lahore Railway Station on his maiden emotional train journey while saying adieu to Field Marshal Ayub Khan on way to launching his PPP, was if anything a premature judgment of Reza Kasuri who even in his college days was nowhere any sort of a student leader but at best a self-possessed crank made fun of even by girl student on whose booing claps he would bow back to say, “Thank you! This is sign of my popularity”. Reza Kasuri’s mettle appears to have been soon discovered by Bhutto as he started ignoring him for any position of consequence, which seems to be the reason for grouse against his leader of the self-styled student leader who in PJ Mir’s program on the ZAB’s death anniversary made selective narration of an episode of a Parliament session which incidentally again, I had the opportunity to attend. He referred to the then Prime Minister while addressing the House saying to the Speaker on interjection by Raza Kasuri that he could not tolerate him, and tried to attribute these remarks to several physical attacks on Reza’s person.

The fact and background of that particular episode is that while the Prime Minister was addressing the House on an array of serious national issues, Raza Kasuri was time and again getting up and interrupting him raising frivolous and out of context questions. ZAB first requested the Speaker to restrain him not to interrupt, but when Mr Kasuri did not stop, Bhutto, irritated over frequent interruptions in the flow of his presentation, said words to the effect,” Mr Speaker! I have had enough of this man. Please tell this …… to shut up.” Malik Akhter in the Opposition Benches then got up and shouted, “You shut up.” And a customary pandemonium followed as often witnessed on the floor of the House these days, but by no stretch of imagination could such remarks be taken as amounting to a life threat. Sadly, the PPP’s own inept leadership rather than recount the great man’s achievements and pay homage and tribute to him on the momentous occasion that day, turned the congregation into one of usual mud-slinging and point-scoring, deriding opponents in the current political monkey business, and only at the fag-end to complete the ritual, raised hands for a prayer at his place of burial.

—The writer is a media professional, member of Pioneering team of PTV and a veteran ex Director Programmes.