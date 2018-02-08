Remembering a worthy friend, Siddique Baloch

Khalid Butt

IT is with utmost sadness and a sense of personal loss that I learnt of passing away of another dear friend and journalist colleague, Siddique Baloch. Baloch, was born bred and became a journalist of note in Karachi and was buried in native Karachi after being hospitalized for some time in his adopted second home, Quetta and finally in Karachi.

Altogether, I had stayed in Karachi thrice during my long and eventful career. First in 1956-57 for nearly a year when I joined the newly born PPA of Moazzam Ali, quitting the prestigious APP, headed by Malik Tajuddin, who was its Managing Trustee. The new Agency, which later was renamed PPI (few years later) was founded by Moazzam Ali, along with veteran Editors like Z.A.Suleri and Fakhre Matri, as Co-Trustees and attracted some senior and notable journalists like Ahmad Hasan, Khaleeq Nazeeri, Sh. Rahim, Mustafa Jafri and later many more noteworthy people like M.T.Bokhari, Javed Bokhari, Fazal Qureshi and others.

But I had to leave Karachi, due to my ill health and not until July, 1966, that I returned to stay in Karachi till 1999 for about 33 years. My third and final stay in Karachi was for about a year from year 2000 to 2001, when I rejoined PIA as the Advisor to M.D.PIA, where previously I had served for over 25 years in various capacities including as its GMPA. It was during my second and long stay in Karachi, I had come across Siddique Baloch, with whom my friendly relations remained intact both in Karachi and later in Quetta, where he had shifted to launch Daily Balochistan Express, in English and Daily Azadi in Urdu. Baloch was a warm and sincere friend and I always cherished his friendship.

It is now for well for over six years or so, I have not gone to Karachi and for a decade not visited Quetta. The reason is that so many of my close friends, colleagues have passed away like remarkable Ghulam Tahir, Fasih Iqbal, Jameel and Iftikhar that I have not the heart to go there missing so many of my close friends, associates and colleagues with whom I have had a life time relationship. So, here is wishing friend Siddique Baloch’s family (his brothers and sons) my deep condolence on the sad demise of worthy Siddique Baloch.