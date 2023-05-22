Remembering the martyrs : Upholding the spirit of Kashmir’s struggle

Madiha Shakil

On 21 May, Kashmiris mourn the loss of two prominent figures who dedicated their lives to the cause of Kashmir’s freedom. Mirwaiz Moulvi Mu-hammad Farooq, father of Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, was tragically shot dead at his residence in Srinagar in 1990, while Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, a leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), was assassinated in 2002. These martyrs’ sacrifices con-tinue to inspire and unite Kashmiris in their unwav-ering pursuit of liberation from Indian occupation.

Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq’s assassination in 1990 marked a turning point in the Kashmiri struggle. Indian agents struck at the heart of the resistance, aiming to silence the voice of dissent. However, the sacrifice of the martyrs only ignited the flame of freedom. Tragically, during the funeral procession of Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq, 70 mourners lost their lives as Indian troops opened fire in the Hawal area, leaving an indelible mark of tragedy on the memory of Kashmiris.

Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, another prominent leader of the APHC, met a similar fate in 2002. On the anniversary of Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq’s martyrdom, Indian agents targeted Lone as he re-turned from addressing a public gathering in Srina-gar’s Eidgah area. These assassinations reflect the lengths to which the oppressors would go to sup-press the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The sacrifices of Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone will forever be etched in the collective memory of Kashmiris. Their struggle against occupation, their commitment to justice and freedom, and their unwavering dedi-cation to the cause remain a source of inspiration. The indomitable spirit of these martyrs continues to fuel the resolve of the Kashmiri people.

Despite seven decades of Indian atrocities and oppression, the spirit of Kashmiri resistance remains unbroken. The sacrifices of the martyrs have strengthened the determination of the Kashmiri people to achieve their freedom, no matter the ob-stacles they face. Their struggle resonates in the hearts of every Kashmiri, serving as a constant re-minder of the need to continue the fight against illegal Indian occupation.

Paying homage to the martyrs goes beyond mere remembrance; it calls for collective action. The best way to honor their sacrifice is through united efforts against the illegal Indian occupation. Kashmiris stand united, unwavering in their resolve to tread the path laid by the martyrs, undeterred by the challenges that lie ahead.

The memory of Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone stands as a testament to the unyielding spirit and unwavering determination of the Kashmiri people. Their sacrifices have not been in vain, as their legacy continues to inspire generations to strive for freedom and justice. The struggle for liberation from Indian occupation remains alive, fueled by the memory of these brave martyrs.

[The writer is lecturer at AJK University, Muzaf-farabad.]