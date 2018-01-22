Remembering Munnu Bhai

Journalism and literature’s brightest star passed away. He was beacon of light for the younger generation. Apart from journalism and literature he wrote poetry, drama and columns. His column “Ghariban” was very popular and read with great interest. During his last days he took up the cause of children suffering from “Thelisemia” He established Sundas foundation for assisting them. His real name was Muneer Qureshi but pen name Munnu Bhai was given by another literary stalwart Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi. He achieved great success as a drama and storywriter. The drama serial “Sohna Chandi” broke all the previous records of popularity. Sheeba Hassan and Hamid Rana played the lead role. He also wrote long plays and serials like Aashiana, Jhok Sial, ghumshuda and khubsoort. He worked on Pak-UK joint production Tamana and wrote lyrics for it. He published a book Jangaal Udas Hai and collection of Punjabi poetry Ajey Qaymat Nahi Aai. He was an honest and decent man and people were greatly impressed by his writing style. With his death literature has lost a gem. My Allah rest his soul in peace and eternal tranquillity.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

