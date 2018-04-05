Remembering legendary figure

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was born on Jan 05, 1928. Being grown up in a prominent political family, politics ran in his blood. Having got early education from Pakistan, he went abroad for higher education where he achieved the degrees of Political Science and Law from renowned universities.

He had been politically aware from an early age and his profound interest in politics led him to write a letter to Quaid-i-Azam on April 26, 1945. He wrote, ‘’ Sir, you have inspired us and we are proud of you. Being still in school, I am unable to help in the establishment of our sacred land. But the time will come when I will even sacrifice my life for Pakistan.” This utmost dedication, compassion and strong will to serve the nation and sacrifice for Pakistan turned into reality when he became President and PM of Pakistan.

April 4 is a day of tremendous grief and national tragedy when we lost a legendary leader in person of Z A Bhutto. His death created a political vacuum in the regional/world politics that is yet to be filled. The man, who rendered unrelenting services to the cause of this majestic land and showed immense patriotism, was unfairly and unjustly led to the gallows by the dominating national sector of Pakistan in collaboration with the international community. The dominant establishment did not regard this political figure that left no stone unturned to make Pakistan a flourishing country by hook or by crook.

ASFAND YAR BHUTTO

Islamabad

