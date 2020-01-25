Remembering Chef Fatima

STAFF REPORTER KARACHI marks the first anniversary of my daughter, the chef Fatima Ali’s passing, and yet I remember when she came into our lives on the brightest summer day in August in 1989. For everyone that came to know her afterward, she would bring the summertime with her wherever she went. When people spoke to her, their hearts felt lighter. When her wellwishers come up to me, they do not mention Chef Fatima Ali, who won awards, created cuisines, and ran some of the world’s finest restaurants. They mention Fati, the girl that made them laugh, that was there for them when they cried, whose humanity shone through in everything she did.