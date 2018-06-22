Remembering Benazir

ON the birth anniversary of their slain leader Benazir Bhutto on Thursday, the incumbent PPP leadership vowed to pursue her mission of empowering women, strengthening of democracy, supremacy of Parliament and safeguarding rights of the people. They also expressed their resolve to take forward the mission of BB for a democratic and prosperous Pakistan where all have equal rights and opportunities.

There was no doubt that Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was a charismatic and politically astute leader who definitely had a vision for people and the country and tried her level best to take measures to translate her vision into reality. She became the first woman to lead a Muslim country and became an icon not just in Pakistan but beyond because of her relentless struggle for democracy and rights of the people. She became the voice of the powerless and oppressed and also spent a significant time challenging dictators for restoration of democracy in the country. Political landscape of the country would have been quite different had she been there but Benazir fell victim to conspiracies and as a result people and the country are suffering today in the absence of towering and visionary personalities. PPP formed the Government after her assassination and had a chance to take the party to new zenith of popularity by pursuing her agenda but unfortunately it did not and that is why it is facing challenge of existence not just in Punjab but now also in Sindh where it had previously very strong position. In this backdrop, announcement made by party leader on Wednesday that every family without a member in government service would be given the chance to have at least one member in state service if his party came to power again in the next general election is a step in the right direction. PPP needs to focus on real issues confronting people of Pakistan for its political survival.

