Remembering Benazir Bhutto

ASSASSINATION of Benazir Bhutto, first women Prime Minister of Pakistan, in 2007 was one of the darkest developments in the chequered history of the country. Like her father Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, she too has left deep imprints on the political scene of the country because of her relentless struggle for the cause of democracy and to give voice to the voiceless segments of the society.

PPP, as before, organized an impressive function to observe her death anniversary at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh where tributes were paid to her leadership qualities and service to the nation. Her main objective was to ensure that all Pakistanis get their constitutional rights. She wanted a liberal, moderate and progressive Pakistan and would not allow extremists to dictate their agenda. It is ironical that a leader of her stature was eliminated but her killing remains a mystery even after eleven years. This is a big question mark on the ability of our agencies and law enforcers as they could not unearth those responsible for inflicting such a great harm on the nation. Benazir was an ardent supporter of a strong federation and it is good that her party, under the leadership of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Zardari, is committed to uphold this cause. Bilawal made reiteration of the resolve in his speech at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh when he said that the PPP would resist attempts aimed at rolling back the 18th constitutional amendment that delegated more powers and functions to the provinces and made them financially stronger. The anniversary of BB also an occasion for the PPP leadership and workers to ponder over causes and factors that have led to the present state of affairs as far as PPP’s relevance in the politics of the country is concerned. PPP has roots in all the provinces but deviation from principled-based politics and wrong approaches have dented image of the party and as a consequence it was confined to Sindh in the last general election. PPP is also facing serious challenges of survival as names of its leaders and their aides have been put on ECL and political observers fear anything could happen to them in the next few days. The PPP, however, has the ability to withstand pressure and move forward provided it displays the required level of maturity.

