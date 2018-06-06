Remembering Amjad Sabri

0n 22nd of June 2016 a cruel attack in Karachi took away a great legend Amjad Sabri along with his beautiful voice from us. The voice that never tired of praising Allah Almighty and the Holy Prophet (PBUH) with tributes has been silenced.

Amjad Sabri was not only famous in Pakistan but throughout the world because of his brilliant music and gorgeous baritone voice. When we sit in front of TV in the holy month of Ramazan, we really miss him with his beautiful voice. It is my prayer to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in peace and give him a high place in the Jannah. The government is requested to take serious measures to stop such mayhem which only take away innocent lives.

MUHAMMAD BAKHTIYAR

Karachi

Related