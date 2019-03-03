Remembering Abdul Sattar Edhi

This week on Thursday, 91st birth anniversary of renowned philanthropist, humanitarian and social worker Abdul Sattar Edhi was celebrated across Pakistan. On the occasion, he was paid a glowing tribute for his humane services for the sake of humanity.

Abdul Sattar Edhi was born on 28th February 1928 in Gujarat, India and then moved to Karachi after partition. He started rendering great sacrifices for easing the sufferings of orphans, homeless, destitute, needy and the poor in his young age. He used to beg for collecting donations for the help of common people.

Edhi dedicated most of his time for serving the humanity. Later on, he formed the ‘Edhi Foundation’ with an aim to provide homeless with shelter, poor with financial support, hungry with food and injured and sick with first aid and ambulances.

Edhi received huge honor and awards in life for doing exemplary work for mankind irrespective of their caste, custom, color and class. Lenin peace prize, Nishan-e-Imtiaz and Wolf of Bhogio Peace Award are one of his prominent received awards. Abdul Sattar Edhi treated everyone with equal honor, respect and dignity regardless of their color and creed.

He believed that no religion is higher than humanity and serving humanity is noblest of all acts. Edhi was a shelter for poor and hope for helpless. His life and legendary work itself are the source of inspiration for the nation. Thus, he must be included in curriculum and text books of Pakistan so that our youth can learn from his life long humanitarian services.

ASSAD ALI LUND

Sindh, Jamshoro

