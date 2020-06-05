Islamabad

Famous Urdu poet and newspaper columnist Khalid Ahmad was remembered on Friday on the occasion of his birthday. He was born on June 5,1943. Two sisters of Khalid Ahmad including Hajra Masroor and Khadija Mastoor are internationally famous Urdu language fiction writers. Khalid Ahmad received his Masters of Science degree and joined Water and Power Development Authority, as an employee at Lahore. His literary works included Daraaz Palkoun Ke Saey Saey, Aik Muthi Hawa, Pehli Sada Parinday Ki, Hathailyoun Par Chiragh, Tashbeeb, Jadeed Tar Pakistani Adab, Num Grifta and Kajol Ghar. He had been publishing his monthly magazine ‘Bayaz’ for over two decades. For his literary services, he had been awarded the Pride of Performance by the President of Pakistan in 2011. Khalid Ahmad died on March 19, 2013 after suffering from lung cancer for a few months.—APP