Remembered

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HYDERABAD The134th birth anniversary of great scholar, educationist and founder of University of Sindh Jamshoro, Allama I.I. Kazi, was celebrated on Friday. Bureau of Students Tutorial Guidance/ Counseling Services and Co-Curricular Activities (STAGS) of the university, in view of Covid-19, arranged webnar under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat which viewed around eight thousand of faculty members, students and employees of the university. The Vice Chancellor paying tribute to great Allama Kazi said that people in Sindh were hardly to see as great a well-wisher as Allama sahib for, he possessed as matchless a vision as to establish in Sindh a premier higher education institution that was, in the long due course, to give birth to almost all other universities in rural Sindh.