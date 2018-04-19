Remarkable sporting event for disabled at Lahore

People with disability are important part of our society and Kinnaird College is a champion of supporting marginalized community and their doors are always open for them.

This was disclosed by Dr. Rukhsana David Principle of the college while speaking after a wheelchair basketball match at the Kinnaird College basketball court under the auspices of Galaxy Sports Academy in collaboration with Kinnaird College.

People from different walks of life were present on this occasion including Big Brother Dr. Khalid Jameel, President Pak US Alumni Network (PUAN) Iftikhar Hussain, Pakistan Basketball Federation associate secretary Syed Moudood Jafri, national player of cricket and hockey from Karachi Aseya Khan, Overseas Pakistani Ashraf Lodhi and Farah Ashraf, Director Sports KC Ammara Rubab, Galaxy Sports Academy president Muhammad Babur and CEO Rabia Qadir.

Wheelchair basketball players from Rights of special person, Janoon Art Society, and Milestone participated in the match who gets applaud from the crowd on their excellent play. Galaxy Blues defeated Galaxy Reds after a sensational competition of Wheelchair Basketball match, Blues won the match by 10-6 difference.

Rukhsana David appreciated the effort of Galaxy Sports Academy and hoped that other organizations will also come forward in support of special persons. Big Brother Dr. Khalid Jameel said we should follow the West in providing the facilities to special persons, GSA is setting a great example of welfare and friendship with special persons.

He also lauded the effort of international hockey player and GSMP Alumna Rabia Qadir for organizing wheelchair basketball match in Pakistan after a long time.

Galaxy president Muhammad Babur said we should give equal opportunities to special persons to learn, work and play like normal people, sports is as important for them as normal persons and GSA will continue to promote sporting activities for special persons. wheelchair players was excited and demanded a regular training camp for them from GSA management.

CEO Rabia Qadir assured them for a special long term training camp so that wheelchair player can improve and develop their game.

