Remarkable progress made by IHHN lauded

Pakistan Observer Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik, recently paid a visit to Indus Hospital, Korangi Campus, Karachi, on May 5, 2023. Dr. Abdul Bari Khan, President of IHHN, warmly welcomed him upon his arrival and gave him an informative tour of the facility, including the Pediatric Oncology ward, Adult Emergency Room, and the New Blood Center.Pakistan Observer is one of Pakistan’s oldest and most widely read English-language daily newspapers and was founded in 1988 by the late Zahid Malik, a veteran journalist.

The newspaper has been a long-standing supporter of IHHN. During his visit, Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik was pleased to witness the remarkable progress made by the healthcare network and expressed his unwavering commitment to continue supporting IHHN in their mission to provide quality healthcare services to the people of Pakistan free of cost. He praised the efforts of the IHHN staff and management in providing state-of-the-art medical facilities to the underprivileged communities of the country.The visit of Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik to Indus Hospital, Korangi campus, Karachi, and his assurance of continued support to IHHN is a valued boost to the organisation’s efforts to achieve its noble cause of providing excellence in healthcare to all.

Indus Hospital & Health NetworkIndus Hospital & Health Network has been at the forefront of addressing the most pressing issues of healthcare in the country since the past 14 years, Started in 2007 as a 150-bed tertiary care hospital in Korangi, Karachi, the Indus Hospital was the country’s first paperless and cashless hospital, providing absolutely free of cost healthcare to all. Since its inception, the Indus Hospital has now transformed into a nationwide, one of its kind healthcare Network with over 1,500 beds, 13 multi-specialty hospitals, primary care program, public health initiatives, 4 regional blood centers and 4 physical rehabilitation centers. Formally recognized as Indus Hospital & Health Network now, duly approved by the Securities &, Exchange Commission of Pakistan, every day we continue to uphold our mission to serve the needy with free of cost, high quality healthcare for the pleasure of the Almighty.Indus Hospital & Health Network is present in across Pakistan.

There are five hospitals owned by IHHN, three of which are located in Karachi, Sindh, one which is located in Bhong. Rahimyar Khan and one which is located in Lahore, Punjab. Apart from these, there are eight hospitals that IHHN manages through its model of public-private partnership. These include one hospital in Badin, Sindh; five in Lahore, Punjab; one in Multan, Punjab; and one in Muzaffargarh, Punjab.

The hospitals are supported by the four regional Indus Hospital Blood Centers to provide safe screened blood to the patients being treated at the Network’s hospitals. Another Center of Excellence are the four Physical Rehabilitation Centers that is providing orthotic/prosthetic devices with limb disabilities, cochlear implants and clubfoot treatment. Organized in a hub and spoke model are our primary care centers. This linkage enables referrals to be made to the existing secondary and tertiary hospitals within IHHN to ensure continuity of care. The primary care centers are arranged in a network of 26 primary care facilities across 12 districts in the country with a targeted focus in six districts in Sindh and six districts in Punjab.Where IHHN is serving the people of Pakistan to make free and quality healthcare accessible, it is also striving to build human capacity through quality education and research through Indus University of Health Sciences. The establishment of TUHS is an effort to produce world-class health experts to build the next generation of healthcare professionals.