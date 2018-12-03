Remarkable improvement can be observed in all markets: Advisor

Quality, prices of essential items

Staff Reporter

Advisor to CM Punjab on Political Affairs Akram Chaudhry has said that a remarkable improvement can be observed in all markets when we see prices and quality of essential items.

He was speaking during a detailed visit to several Sunday markets established across the city by the government with an aim to provide relief to common man. The objective of the visit was to review progress and compliance over recently issued directives regarding prices and quality of major eatable items being sold in the markets.

While visiting markets at Shadman, Wahdat Road, Johar Town and Township, the Advisor to CM talked to stall owners, buyers and on duty staff to know their views, feedback and complaints.

Akram Chaudhary reviewed complaint cells and sought report over resolution of registered complaints. He expressed displeasure over not maintaining quality of fruit and vegetable items in Shadman market.

The Advisor said we are also focusing on provision of clean drinking water, fool proof security and elimination of encroachment. Ostrich meat shall be made available in these markets as well because there is an enhanced demand on part of buyer, he said adding that the government was highly serious to put an end to the politics behind demand and supply.

Akram Chaudhary warned that stall owners not abiding by the standard instructions shall be deprived of stalls. Public representatives and officers should ensure their role for real relief to common men, he said added that we are seeking for durable solutions and do not believe in fabricated and superficial measures.

Share on: WhatsApp