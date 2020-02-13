Remains of woman which were kept in a freezer for 12 years found

STAFF REPORTER KARACHI Police discovered the 12-year-old skeletal remains of a woman from a garbage heap in Karachi’s Gulshani-Iqbal area on Thursday. According to SSP East Tanveer Alam, the remains were identified tobe of a woman, Zakia Khatoon, who had died around 12 years ago. The official revealed that the woman’s remains had been retrieved from a freezer at her apartment in Gulshan-iIqbal Block 11, before they were dumped in the garbage heap. “The victim’s remains had been preserved by her children, Shagufta and Ehsan, for the past 12 years out of love,” he said. He said that when their mother died, the siblings, instead of burying the body, kept it in a freezer. But, a few months ago, the two siblings also died, he added. “After the death of the children, their estranged uncle, 70-year-old Mehboob, visited the apartment, where he found the remains.