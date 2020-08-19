Relocation of fish market decided

Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal presided over a meeting at Civil Secretariat in which it was principally decided to relocate fish market from a populated area and will shifted to the China Scheme area.

The Minister while addressing the participants remarked that a modern fish market will be established in the China Scheme area.

He disclosed that latest business facilities will be provided in new fish market.

Aslam Iqbal maintained that the process of relocating fish market will be swiftly completed.

The Minister directed to speedily complete financial model on modern fish market along with comprehensive feasibility report.

Proposal to install chillers system in the new fish market also came under review during the meeting. Additional Secretary I&T, DG Environment, officials of Livestock and relevant departments attended the meeting while President Fish Market Lahore Mubarak Ali, General Secretary Rai Akhtar and other office-bearers also participated in the meeting.