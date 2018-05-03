Relinking of Chashma nuclear plants begins

Karachi

The Chashma Nuclear Power Plant on Wednesday resumed supplying power to the national grid. Chashma-III, which has a capacity of 340megawatts (MW), has been linked to the national grid, according to a Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission spokesman.

The spokesman added that Chashma-I and Chashma-II was also connected to the national grid. A spokesman for the Power Division confirmed the electricity shortfall for today at 3,000MW. On Tuesday, 1,200MW of electricity disappeared from the national grid owing to tripping of power lines of the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC).

A spokesman had stated that the power plants affected by the tripping include plants one to four of the Chashma Nuclear Power Plant. He added that three LNG plants Haveli, Bhikki.—INP