It is pleasing to note that notwithstanding current tension in relations between Pakistan and India, hundreds of Sikhs from the neighbouring country moved across the border to attend the annual Baisakhi festival at Gurdawara Panja Sahib in Hassanabdal. Indeed, Pakistan has always shown open heartedness for the visits of Sikhs from India and other parts of the world for performance of their religious rituals. Regretfully, the government and authorities have so far failed to exploit the huge potential that the religious tourism offers which can accrue not only economic benefits but also help project the country’s soft and peaceful image. Due to lack of policy initiatives, the share of travel and tourism in GDP is stagnant to around two point eight percent whilst in many countries this share is around thirty per cent. In fact, the benefits of religious tourism are certainly something that Pakistan can profit from. The federal and provincial governments should devise cohesive and coordinated strategies to boost tourism in line with how Saudi Arabia has done through the millions of pilgrims visiting its territory every year and earning billions of dollars from this sector.

BABA FAIZ

Ball Nigwar

