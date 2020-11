Staff Reporter

Peshawar

As the government takes measures to mitigate the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, the General Secretary of the Wafaqul-Madaris Al-Arabia Muhammad Hanif Jalandhari, on Tuesday said religious seminaries would not be closed.

He claimed the largest federation of seminaries in the country was not consulted on the issue.

A day before, the government ordered the closure of all educational institutions across the country from November 26 till January 10 next year.