Religious scholars should ask people to donate blood

It is the high time for the religious scholars and educationist to play their role for promoting awareness about Thalassemia disease among citizens and convince them to donate blood which is the only life line and ray of hope for the survival of patients suffering from this disease”.

“The life of Thalassemia patients depends on blood transfusion which cannot be made in any laboratory but can be acquired from other persons”, Dr. Atifa who is running an NGO named “AAS” in Rawalpindi for the patients suffering from Thalassemia said during an interview with APP on Tuesday.

This NGO provides free treatment, medicine and other related facilities to the patients of Thalassemia.

Dr. Atifa was of the view that “Over 60,000 children are suffering from Thalassemia every year and we need to take serious measures to address this issue by educating masses about the causes and prevention of this disease which is the best possible way to avoid it”.

She said that it is necessary to educate Doctors, Paramedical staff, Dai’s, Lady Health Workers and educationist about this disease so that they can guide the citizens.

She said mosque is a very strong and effective platform in our rural areas which should be positively utilized for educating people about this disease.—APP

