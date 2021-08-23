Religious scholars demand punishment for rapists, harassers

Religious experts from different schools of thought have condemned the rape of a girl at a Rawalpindi seminary and urged that those who commit such terrible crimes face public punishment in a quick trial.

They lamented rising incidents of child abuse and women harassment in Pakistan in a joint declaration issued after attending a consultative meeting held under the aegis of the Pakistan Ulema Council on Sunday and said the prime minister and chief justice of Pakistan should take immediate action against the perpetrators and order their speedy trials.

They asked the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, and the Ministry of Information to prohibit the use of pornographic and nude websites, as well as pornographic and nude material and advertising, on social media.

Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony, presided over the meeting.

Call for blocking of porn websites

According to the joint statement, all segments of society must play a part in preserving Pakistani society’s morals. Both men and women are bound by Sharia’s laws. Both men and women must cover themselves appropriately and refrain from profanity and nudity. According to the statement, Sharia prohibits men from touching or harassing women.

The rising incidents of abuse and harassment of boys and girls, as well as the fear and intimidation experienced by women, demand that all sections of society, particularly the government and judiciary, ban and close all such sources responsible for spreading obscenity and nudity in society, according to the joint declaration.

Maulana Asad Zakaria Qasmi, Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Maulana Mufti Mohammad Zia Madani, Allama Arif Wahidi, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Mohammad Khan Leghari, Maulana Mufti Mohammad Ali Naqshbandi, Maulana Mufti Abdul Sattar, Maulana Abdul Wahab Rupari, Maulana Pir Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Pir Asad Habib Shah Jamali, Maulana Mohammad Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Anwar-ul-Haq Mujahid, Mufti Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Maulana Hussain Ahmad, Maulana Qasim Qasmi and other religious scholars attended the meeting.

They encouraged the government, the courts, and other segments of society to act quickly to restore social and moral norms at their various levels.

They demanded severe action in the Minar-i-Pakistan issue, the Noor Mukadam case, the harassment of women in a Lahore rickshaw, madrassahs, and schools or colleges, as well as punishment for the perpetrators.

