Religious scholar Mirwaiz Yousuf Shah remembered

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has paid glowing tributes to the renowned religious scholar and former president of Azad Kashmir Mirwaiz Muhammad Yousuf Shah on his death anniversary.

The DFP spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Muhammad Yousuf Shah would be remembered for a long time in the annals of Kashmir history.

He said that the deceased was a great religious and political figure who played an important role in the political awakening of the Kashmiri people. He said that the vision with which he guided the Mus-lims of the territory during a critical period of the history of Jammu and Kashmir was highly com-mendable.

Lauding the Mirwaiz family’s social and reli-gious services, the DFP spokesman said that the family had played an incredible role in the promotion of Islamic teachings in Jammu and Kashmir and especially in the Kashmir valley.

“Along with religious teachings, the family also provided intellectual and political guidance to Mus-lims in the region”, he said, adding that Mirwaiz Muhammad Yousuf Shah was a true well-wisher of the Kashmiri people.

“The translation and interpretation of the Holy Quran in Kashmiri language is one of his great achievements, which will continue to serve as a source of guidance to believers till the Day of Judgment”, he maintained.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development of Azad Jammu and Kash-mir, Khawaja Farooq Ahmed in a statement in Muzaffarabad paid rich tribute to the former president Mirwaiz Yusuf Shah on the occasion of his death anniversary.—KMS