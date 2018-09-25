Religious ministry to establish Ulema committee to promote peace, love: Qadri

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Monday said that the ministry would establish a committee comprising Ulema belonging to different sects who will visit Madrassas across the country aiming to promote peace and eradicate the emotions of sectarianism and extremism.

He stated this while addressing a One Day National Conference titled “Inter-Faith Harmony; need of the hour” organized by Peace and Education Foundation in collaboration with Council for Islamic Ideology (CII).

Speaking on the occasion, the minister further said that this step would surely benefit the government agenda of peace, love and harmony among different schools of thought.

Lauding the key role of security forces, law enforcement agencies and especially Ulema-e-Karam for maintaining peace on the eve of Ashura, the minister vowed to restore peace so that Muharram-ul-Haram could be observed peacefully without any security.

Appreciating the role of CII for the promotion of peace among various sects, Noor ul Haq Qadri said that the ministry of religious affairs would extend its all out support to the council in curbing the extremism. “There is no difference between the Ulema working at high level while some negativity is being observed at lower level which needs to be tackled,” he observed.

We have no challenge in Inter-Religion Harmony but we are facing few challenges in inter-faith harmony, he explained. He stressed the need of unity and peace among Muslim nations in view of prevailing situation in the eastern Muslim countries. While commending the role of Pakistan Army in restoring of peace; Qadri informed that Pakistan military seeking a positive role from the Ulema-e-Karam in establishment of peace. He said that masses do not like those Ulema who are spreading conflict through hate speeches.

Chairman, CCI Dr Qibla Ayaz speaking on the occasion said that such kind of conferences portrays the message of peace, love and soft image of the country. “It is a good sign that Ulema from Karachi to Khyber are together here for a noble cause” he expressed. He further said that promoting hate speeches has become an economy which needs to be converted into peace economy.

Earlier, in their speeches, Ulema belonging to different sects underlined the need of promoting peace, love and unity among the nation and Muslims. They also called for restoring peace through positive message of lslam as it is need of the hour.—APP

