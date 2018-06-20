Religious Ministry disburses Rs168m among minority students

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has disbursed a sum of Rs 168 million among 9,798 minority students on merit in last five years.

The financial assistance to minorities had been enhanced to Rs 10,000 from Rs 5,000. Minorities are also being provided Rs 50,000 as marriage grant.

A sum of Rs 234 million were released from Ministry’s Minority Welfare Fund for executing 215 small development schemes of minority welfare schemes in last five years. Rs 90 million were released for financial assistance of 17,057 poor and needy persons of minority community.—APP

