Religious ministry asks Mujamala holders to bring visa fee with them

Islamabad

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has asked the intending pilgrims going to perform the sacred religious ceremony of Hajj on Mujamla visa to bring (Saudi Riyal) SR 2600 with them before leaving for hajj. In a statement issued here, the spokesman of the ministry said that mujamla visa fee amounting to SR2600 is being received at Jeddah airport.

Ministry is not responsible for providing any facility to the holders of mujamla visas. Ministry has no link with Mujamla visa. The holders of mujamla visa are responsible to arrange accommodation, transport, treatment, ticket and other facilities on their own during their stay in Saudi Arabia for performing Hajj. He said Saudi Ambassador has discretionary powers in issuing Hajj Majamla visa.

With the start of Haj just a few days away, officials from numerous Saudi ministries and departments, including the Ministry of Health, are making the rounds to ensure that all Haj procedures and facilities designed to facilitate the arrival of about two million pilgrims are in place and ready to welcome Muslims from across the globe.

A total of 1,302,192 pilgrims had arrived in the Kingdom from abroad until Saturday, registering a nearly 6% increase compared to the same period last year, according to the Directorate General For Passports.Haj officially starts on Aug. 19.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp