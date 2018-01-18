Religious Ministry announces Seerat, Na’at books, articles competition

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Wednesday announced a competition of books written on the topics of Seerat-un-Nabi, Na’at and Seerat Articles for year. 1440, 2018.

The interested authors have been asked to send their entries by March 20, 2018. According to official sources, the ministry has offered cash prizes ranging from Rs 100,000 to Rs 25,000 to the authors of best books, articles written in regional, international as national languages titled ‘ Khatam-e-Nabuwat and People’s Responsibilities, in light of the teachings of the Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH)’.

Three prizes worth Rs 100,000 Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 have been offered on writing best Seerat books in National, International and Regional Languages while one prize worth Rs 35,000 is reserved for books written in each Regional language of Pakistan.

Likewise, three prizes worth Rs 50,000, Rs 40,000 and Rs 30,000 have been offered for Seerat books written for children in National language.

And three prizes worth Rs 75,000,Rs 50,000 and Rs 40,000 have been offered for writing books on Seerat in foreign (English,Arabic) language.

Three prizes worth Rs 50,000, Rs 40,000 and Rs 35,000 would be given to National language written Na’at books.

One prize worth Rs 35,000 would be awarded to books containing Na’ats in Regional languages of Pakistan.

Three prizes worth Rs 100,000, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 each will be given to female scholars on writing books on Seerat-un-Nabi, Naat-e-Rasool (S. A. W.S) or on any General Islamic Topic in Urdu and English language. Three prizes worth Rs 30,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively would be given to journals and magazines on publishing special Seerat or Na’at numbers.

Seerah Articles of men and women separately carrying first, second and third prize worth Rs 35,000 and Rs 30,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively at national level while three prizes for Rs 25,000 Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000 would be awarded to best writers of Azad Kashmir, Gilgat-Biltastan, Fata and Islamabad,(combined prizes).

All those desirous to participate in the competition are requested to send 15 copies of their books, journals and five hard copies of their articles along with their complete bio-data to Mehboob Usman, Deputy Director (Seerat), Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Civic Centre, Sector G-6, Islamabad by March 20, 2018 while soft copies should be emailed to [email protected] More details could be spotted www.mora.gov.pk. The winners of last year’s Seerat book competition were not eligible for participating in this competition.—APP

