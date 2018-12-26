Religious minister calls on NA Speaker

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Dr Noorul Haq Qadri called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Tuesday and they discussed matters of national interest and prevailing political situation in the country.

While speaking on the occasion, Asad Qaiser said taking care of Islamic values in making legislation is the top most priority of the government.

He said that tolerance and respect for other religions is the important component of Islam.

During the meeting, federal religious minister Noorul Haq Qadri briefed the Speaker about the steps taken by his ministry for welfare of the pilgrims.—Agencies

