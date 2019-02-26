Religious leadership to retaliate Indian aggression

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Religious scholars, Ulema, Mashaykh, teaching staff of Madaris-e-Arabia and representatives of different religious schools of thought said that entire nation is united to retaliate any Indian aggression. A Joint Declaration of the representatives of different religious schools of thought stated that entire nation and religious sections of Pakistan are united with Pak-Force to retaliate any Indian aggression. A meeting of the representatives of different religious organizations and religious sects was organised here on Tuesday in Islamabad in the chair of Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, which decided unanimously to endorse and support Pak-Force against Indian aggression towards Pakistan.

The joint communique of the religious community of the country stated that Pak-Force is fully capable and committed for defence of Pakistan. The joint Declaration also demanded of the world community to take action against irresponsible attitude of Indian leadership which aims at taking the region into war like situation. The joint communique also pointed out that Indian Air Force trespass Pakistan’s territory and quick response on account of Pakistan Air Force forced Indian jets to flee Pak-Territory within seconds.

The joint communique of religious organizations also demanded of Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) to take notice of Indian aggression towards Pakistan and appealed the OIC to endorse Pakistan stance on the this issue. The joint Declaration also pointed out that inviting Indian Foreign Minister at the Foreign Ministeral level meeting of OIC is against the principles of OIC and Pakistan with support of other Muslim countries should obstruct participation of Indian Foreign Minister in the OIC Ministeral level meeting, which is scheduled to be held in next month.

Leadership of different religious organizations and religious sects in the joint Declaration pinpointed that Madaris-e-Arabia, Ulemas, Mashaykh and religious scholars are like volunteer for Pak-Force and stay united with Pak-Security Force to retaliate any Indian aggression towards Pakistan.

On this occasion leadership of different religious organizations including Jamiat Ulema Imamia, International Khatam e Nabowat Movement, PTI Ulema Wing, Sunni Ulema Council, International Mutahuda Ulema Council, Wafaq ul Masajid Pakistan, Pakistan Markazi Jamiat e AhleHadith, AhleHadith Youth Force and leadership from Pakistan Ulema Council specifically attended this emergency meeting.

Share on: WhatsApp