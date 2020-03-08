Religious leaders urged to play role in defeating polio

Our Correspondent

Bajaur

Deputy Commissioner Usman Mehsud Sunday asked the area elders and religious leaders to play their role in defeating polio in the region. He was addressing a launching ceremony of five day anti-polio drive at District Headquarters Hospital Khar.

The ceremony was attended by elders, religious leaders and officials of the local health department. Commandant Bajaur Scouts Col. Suliman Khalid was also present on the occasion. The DC said polio disease was a national issue and it was the prime responsibility of every citizen of the country to play his due role in defeating the disease.