Religious leaders of world should come together for global peace: Tahira Aurangzeb

RAWALPINDI : Member National Assembly (MNA) Tahira Aurangzeb has said that all religious leaders of the world should come together for global peace.

She was addressing the launching ceremony of the book “The Miracle Birth of Imam Mehdi (AS)” written by Shiekh Bashir Hussain Najfi and translated by Syeda Sanha Bukhari, Chairman Bait Uz Zahra Foundation here at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) on Wednesday.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of Intellectuals.

Chairman Markazi Imam Hussain Council, Dr. Ghazanfar Mehdi said that Hazrat Ayatullah Bashir Hussain Najfi has elaborated that all predictions which were made for the birth of Imam Mehdi (AS) are now visible.

Director RAC Waqar Ahmed appreciated the translation by Syeda Sanha Bukhari. Others who spoke on the occasion included Dr. Riaz Ahmed, Syed Sohail Bukhari , Mohammad Asim and Jameel Asghar Bhatti.

