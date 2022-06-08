Religious leaders condemn blasphemy by Indian BJP leader

Leading inter-religious personalities from across the country have condemned the insolence of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and demanded an apology from the Indian government.

In the meeting of National Minorities Commission of Pakistan Chairman National Minorities Commission Dr. Chilaram, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan, Dr. J. Paul, Albert David, SardarMampal Singh, Sarah Safdar, Mufti Gulzar Ahmad Naeemi, Begum RoshanAra, SardarSaroop. Singh and other members and religious leaders in a joint press conference and statement said that we strongly condemn the insult to the honor of the Holy Prophet in India. The terrorist Modi is the enemy not only of Muslims but of all minorities. Interfaith lea ders say Is lam and other religions teach respect for humanity, peace and love. To prevent such incidents, the United Nations and the OIC should form a joint law to prevent such incidents. Those involved in blasphemy should be prosecuted in the International Court of Justice. Appeals to the people to boycott Indian products altogether.Strong they condemnation of blasphemy in India by interfaith leaders Islam and other religions teach respect for humanity, peace and love Indian Prime Minister Modi is constantly committing aggression against all minorities Modi’s terrorist government is violating religious freedom in India