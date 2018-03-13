Religious institutes urged to promote culture of tolerance

City Reporter

Religious institutes need to promote culture of tolerance in society as per teachings of Islam.

Chairman Pakistan United Council (PUC) Dr Abdul Ghafoor Rashid said this in a statement here on Monday. He said that Pakistan was created in the name of Islam which is a religion of tolerance and brotherhood. “Islam does not allow hate and extremism,” he added.

In democratic societies vote is the way to bring about a change and there is no option other than it, he added. He said that collective efforts were needed to change the mindset of those who still believe in using negative tactics and undemocratic activities.

People of Pakistan dislike such elements, he added. Ghafoor Rashid said that Ulema and scholars would have to make continuous efforts for promotion of peace, love and brotherhood in the society.