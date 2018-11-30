Muhammad Asif

OTHER than religion, no set of beliefs and practices ever get internalized and entrenched in the cognitive and affective domains of our personality in such a pervasive manner. Religious beliefs and attitudes once engraved or embossed on the blank sheet of our subconscious, during early childhood, can hardly be re-imprinted or erased with any type of learning or unlearning, for the rest of life. More than education, the exposure plays decisive role in shaping a person’s religious beliefs, attitudes and outlook. My religious experience and growth evolved through a very unusual process. I was born and brought up in a very religious family. My father had been a practising and fundamentalist Muslim since his childhood because of the influence of his mother. We were staunch Barelvi (a sub sect of Sunni Muslims) till the time I was a 12-year-old boy. We considered the followers of other sub-sects of Sunnis i.e. Deobandis and Ahle Hadith (Wahhabis) and Shia Muslims non-believers, because we thought they did not respect the Prophet Muhammad, his companions and the Muslim saints.

In 1965 we accidentally became Deobandis before becoming Ahle Hadith shortly after that. Our conversion from Barelvi to Ahle Hadith became a household issue not only within our baradri (clan), but also among our well-wishers from outside the baradri. We were labelled as murtad (apostates) and wajib-ul-qatal (liable to be killed) for having joined the infidels who did not respect the Holy Prophet and Muslim saints. Our close relatives became very upset because of our conversion. They engaged renowned peers, known for having special spiritual powers, in an attempt to get us back into their fold after shunning the false belief of Wahhabis. After becoming Ahle Hadith we started looking upon Barelvi as mushrik (polytheists) and biddati (innovators in Islamic beliefs) who worshipped graves, and instead of solely relying on Allah for help, begged from mortals (Allah’s creatures). I entered the college life in 1969 with this type of religious background. The year 1972 proved to be a turning point in my life with regards to my religious growth. In addition to the study of writers like Bertrand Russell, GB Shaw, Huxley, Karl Marks, Freud, J S Mill, etc.(I studied as a part of prescribed curriculum for BA), I was exposed to the modern views and thoughts about religion, moral and social values through the interaction with my liberal teachers and friends. For the first time my mind was agitated to investigate the unchallenged religious beliefs.

Inquisitiveness about religion, ignited by exposure to the writers and friends, who held unconventional and unorthodox views about religion; has remained live in my life till date. Though English language and literature continued to be my favourite subjects, I became more interested in Mysticism and Religion as a branch of knowledge. In addition to the Western and Orientalist philosophers and thinkers, I studied Muslim as well as non-Muslim Oriental writers. After my retirement form government service in 2009, I had sufficient time to study major religions of the world. After perfunctory study of different religions and sects, I found that because of our deep-seated religious prejudices embedded in the cognitive and affective apparatuses of our body and soul, we hate or love the followers of different religions without ever having tried to know their beliefs. To illustrate the extent our emotional attitudes to individuals and objects are influenced because our religious beliefs, I would like to refer to an interesting example. The Hollywood and Indian showbiz artistes, with Muslim names, are eulogized as legendary artistes by the Muslims. Even the young Muslims, belonging to Wahhabi sect, who consider performing art as un-Islamic, are great fans of these artistes. It is very interesting to note that some of these showbiz personas are declared atheists.

Interestingly the Muslims, who converted from Barelvis to Wahhabis, are not aware that practices of uneducated Barelvis, they consider as un-Islamic, are not based on the teachings of Barelvi school of thought. For example, to prostrate oneself in front of a person or a grave, considered as “sherk” by Wahhabis, is declared as un-Islamic by highly respected and credited Barelvi scholars like Maulana Shah Ahmed Noorani. Keeping in view Muslims’ emotional attachment with the places, buildings and other objects associated with the Holy Prophet and his companions, they should have been preserved as the Islamic heritage. Reasons given for the removal of these objects by Saudis (Wahhabis) are not quite convincing. By demolishing these buildings and places, Saudi themselves provided a powerful argument to propagate that they do not love the Holy Prophet. However, while serving in Saudi Arabia in early 1980s, I read an article titled; “How to Love the Holy Prophet,” published in an English newspaper during the month of Rabi-ul-Awal. In the article, which must have been sponsored by the Religious Department, it was highlighted by the writer that the best way to show our love and respect for the Holy Prophet, according to the Islamic tradition, was to mould our lives in accordance with his sayings and Sunnah.

In my article on “Religious Orientation”, I highlighted that; “In the Abrahamic religions (Judaism, Christianity and Islam), a believer’s relationship with God revolves around worship – praising Him and seeking His help and guidance for the future. On the subject of relationship with other human beings, each of the Abrahamic religions has given the oft-cited guideline, which states; “one should treat others as one would like to be treated”. What I have learnt from my personal religious experiences is; we consider the teachings of other religions and sects as irrational and inhuman without understanding their spirit. Unfortunately, religion has been a potent justification for the humans to love or hate their fellow human beings. Even the educated people judge the individuals as good or bad, through prism of their own faith.

— The writer, a retired Brig, is professional educationist based in Islamabad.

