Religious, ethical, racial discrimination not to be permitted: Shehryar Afridi

ISLAMABAD : Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi has said that no one will be permitted to make religious, ethnic and racial discrimination in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Speaking during the National Assembly session here on Tuesday, Shehryar Khan Afridi said, “No such thing will be tolerated that hurts any countryman’s sect, caste, ethics and religion”.

He emphasized that no drama serial or soap and film would be acceptable depicting any religious, cultural, provincial, regional and ethnic dress code’s portraying terrorism.

Shehryar Khan Afridi believed that Muslims were not terrorists and had not any association with extremism and terrorism. Any such content posing stark criticism on religious, ethnic and regional beliefs would be discouraged, he added.

